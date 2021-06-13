Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.82. Cielo shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 105,998 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

