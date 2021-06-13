Cipher Price Up 79.1% Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $142,038.89 and $102,789.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cipher has traded up 79.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00145997 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001881 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.27 or 0.00681598 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.