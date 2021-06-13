Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $54.77. 17,134,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,576,882. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $230.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.