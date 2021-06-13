Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.46. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.