Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $79.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

SIG has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.64.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $104,364,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.