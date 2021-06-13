Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 59.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 508,646 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $63,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortinet by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $228.94 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $229.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.