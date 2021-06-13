Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,184 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 1.80% of Sunnova Energy International worth $82,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NYSE NOVA opened at $31.81 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

