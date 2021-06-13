Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,522,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 48.50% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $52,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLBR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000.

Shares of FLBR stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99.

