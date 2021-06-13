Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 269,875 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up 1.2% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $104,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after buying an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 178.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 652,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.