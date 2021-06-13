Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $20.25 Million in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $13,500,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $12,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $883,000.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.