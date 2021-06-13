Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 3,659,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,659,100 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $37,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.