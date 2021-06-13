Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 42,000 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 948,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $43,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after acquiring an additional 694,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $22,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.55. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

