ClinTex CTi (CTI) Hits One Day Volume of $474,187.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $474,187.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

