Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.92 million-39.68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.46 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAAS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RAAS opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. Cloopen Group has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

