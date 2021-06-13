Cloverfields Capital Group LP Acquires 5,607 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 0.5% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.65. 3,165,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,275. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

