Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 1,086,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.