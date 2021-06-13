Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for 0.6% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 1,086,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67.
In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
