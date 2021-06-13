CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the May 13th total of 81,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLPS stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CLPS Incorporation by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CLPS Incorporation in the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Hong Kong SAR. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

