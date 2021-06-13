CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report sales of $382.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $357.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $148.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 2,619,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,416. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

