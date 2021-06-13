Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Codiak BioSciences to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Codiak BioSciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences Competitors 1115 4439 9786 185 2.58

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.90%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.66%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million -$91.67 million -1.66 Codiak BioSciences Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 24.19

Codiak BioSciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Codiak BioSciences Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

