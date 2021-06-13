Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce $213.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.50 million to $225.18 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $884.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $899.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $945.00 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDE. Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.85.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.