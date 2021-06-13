Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDE. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.85. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $17,078,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.