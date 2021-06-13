Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

FOF stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

