Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
FOF stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.