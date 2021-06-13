Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 187.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

