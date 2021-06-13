Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,715 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 231,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 225,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

