Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. TCF National Bank grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 361.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 150,891 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,919 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.12. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

