Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $22.60 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

