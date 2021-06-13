Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $252,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.