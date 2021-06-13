Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Luminex by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Luminex by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Luminex by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Luminex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.57. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

