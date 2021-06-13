Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 495 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,817. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $173.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.26.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

