Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Graham by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Graham by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Graham by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of Graham stock opened at $656.73 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $313.10 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.