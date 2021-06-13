Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CODYY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.3239 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

