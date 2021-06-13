Comparing Lemonade (LMND) & The Competition

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is one of 93 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lemonade to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lemonade and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00 Lemonade Competitors 628 2845 2544 138 2.36

Lemonade currently has a consensus target price of $88.57, suggesting a potential downside of 16.58%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 7.40%. Given Lemonade’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $94.40 million -$122.30 million -29.25 Lemonade Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 117.14

Lemonade’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -147.00% -26.53% -15.24% Lemonade Competitors 8.13% 3.97% 1.17%

Summary

Lemonade peers beat Lemonade on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

