Comparing Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) and Its Competitors

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS) is one of 151 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Shoals Technologies Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Shoals Technologies Group Competitors -23.33% 1.81% 0.86%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shoals Technologies Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 8 0 2.73 Shoals Technologies Group Competitors 2107 8318 15468 644 2.55

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.36, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million $33.77 million 102.13 Shoals Technologies Group Competitors $3.36 billion $591.82 million 19.74

Shoals Technologies Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Shoals Technologies Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group rivals beat Shoals Technologies Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

