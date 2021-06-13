Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMTL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

