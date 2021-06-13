Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Holdings Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Constellium worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellium by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 2.63. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

