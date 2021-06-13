Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM opened at $19.40 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

