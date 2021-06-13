Contrasting 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) & Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rockwell Automation and 908 Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation 1 8 6 0 2.33 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus price target of $267.45, indicating a potential downside of 5.88%. 908 Devices has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Rockwell Automation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Automation and 908 Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation $6.33 billion 5.21 $1.02 billion $7.68 37.00 908 Devices $26.89 million 41.42 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -32.90

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Automation and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation 25.20% 57.72% 11.96% 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats 908 Devices on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software. Its products include programmable automation controllers; design, visualization, and simulation software; and human machine interface products, networking products, industrial computers, sensing devices, machine safety devices, motion control products, and independent cart technology products. This segment also offers manufacturing execution system and analytics software to enhance operational productivity and meet regulatory requirements. The Control Products & Solutions segment provides low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, AC/DC variable frequency drives, motor control and circuit protection devices, operator and signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays and timers, and electrical control accessories. This segment also offers pre-configured line and load power solutions, packaged drives, motor control centers, and intelligent packaged power and engineered to order automation equipment solutions; and professional lifecycle services, such as safety, security, and digital transformation consulting, as well as automation and information project delivery capabilities, plant network, cloud, cybersecurity, asset management and predictive analytics, and remote, on-site, and managed support services. The company primarily serves a range of industries, which include the automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics; food and beverage, and life sciences; and oil and gas, metals, and chemicals through independent distributors and direct sales force worldwide. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

