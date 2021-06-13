Contrasting AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AudioEye alerts:

15.7% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of AudioEye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AudioEye has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -37.54% -86.08% -41.34% Grid Dynamics -8.53% 3.61% 3.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AudioEye and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00

AudioEye presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.84%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.78%. Given AudioEye’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AudioEye and Grid Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $20.48 million 9.69 -$7.16 million ($0.77) -23.64 Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 8.17 -$12.60 million $0.14 119.86

AudioEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grid Dynamics. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats AudioEye on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as foreign, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.