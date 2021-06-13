Contrasting Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.92%. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.52%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$22.81 million ($10.82) -0.81 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $90,000.00 8,625.75 -$47.25 million ($2.11) -14.73

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eledon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -21.05% -14.41% Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) N/A -39.44% -35.09%

Summary

Eledon Pharmaceuticals beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

