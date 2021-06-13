Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $27,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Copart by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after acquiring an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.84 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

