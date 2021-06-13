CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $459,344.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $459,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,571,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CorVel stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.58. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,791,000 after acquiring an additional 164,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.