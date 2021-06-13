Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 22nd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CIK stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

