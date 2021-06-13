Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.48 ($60.56).

ETR SHL opened at €48.31 ($56.84) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

