Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.20. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 124,003 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,548 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 403,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

