Critical Analysis: Edison International (NYSE:EIX) vs. Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Edison International alerts:

87.1% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Edison International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Edison International and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 6.68% 11.47% 2.67% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Edison International has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.81, indicating that its stock price is 681% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Edison International and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 2 5 0 2.71 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edison International presently has a consensus price target of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Edison International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edison International and Principal Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $13.58 billion 1.62 $871.00 million $4.52 12.83 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Summary

Edison International beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.