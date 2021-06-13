Critical Analysis: Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) & Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atmos Energy and Stabilis Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmos Energy $2.82 billion 4.71 $601.44 million $4.72 21.57 Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.61 -$6.76 million N/A N/A

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atmos Energy and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmos Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $115.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.47%. Stabilis Solutions has a consensus price target of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%. Given Atmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atmos Energy and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmos Energy 21.79% 9.57% 4.09% Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88%

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Stabilis Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 71,558 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 5,684 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

