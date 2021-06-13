Critical Contrast: Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Colliers International Group and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $117.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colliers International Group and Vidler Water Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 1.81 $49.07 million $1.22 96.97 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 21.98 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 1.67% 8.84% 1.55% Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Vidler Water Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. The company provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of corporate and workplace solutions; property management services comprising building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management and, construction management; project management services, including bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, development management, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management and strategic project consulting; engineering design services for property and building, infrastructure, transportation, environmental and telecommunications end-markets; valuation and advisory services; workplace strategy services; loan servicing; property marketing; and research services. It also offers investment management services comprising asset management advisory and administration, and transaction services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

