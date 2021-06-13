Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Market Cap Tops $9.18

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $9.18 and approximately $74,814.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 97.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00776317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00084901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.61 or 0.08070787 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.