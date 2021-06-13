Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0796 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $1,506.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00781739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.20 or 0.08262894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00086617 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

