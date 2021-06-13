CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Up 594.1% in May

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 594.1% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CUBXF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,127. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

